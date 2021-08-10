Free corona tests probably until mid-October | free press

Berlin (DPA) – When Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers connect to a video conference today, it’s a matter of twofold crisis management.

Given the rapidly increasing number of infections, clarity must be provided about the corona course before the autumn – with adjustments in vaccination and testing and specifications for any further restrictions. The stated goal: to avert another big wave and another lockdown. The second crisis topic is a planned multi-billion dollar fund to finance reconstruction after the flood disaster in West Germany.

According to Berlin government mayor Michael Müller (SPD), people in Germany can be tested for the corona virus free of charge until mid-October. “I assume: this free offer will be canceled from mid-October,” said Müller, as chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference (MPK) in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”, ahead of the group’s deliberations.

Müller cited 10 or 11 October as the most likely transition date. “From now on, everyone has eight weeks to get vaccinated. Unfortunately, if you do not take up this offer, you will have to pay for the tests.” Exceptions are people who cannot be vaccinated, pregnant women and children. The basis of the advice for the conference will be antigen tests. Müller mentioned PCR tests “the next level of escalation”.

According to Müller’s expectations, the so-called 3G rule will remain in force. After that, only those people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative are allowed to attend events. “It’s moving towards sticking to 3G. If you can’t prove that you are safe from others with a vaccination, you have to do that with a test.”

According to Müller, quarantine obligations should be relaxed or lifted for those who have been vaccinated and for those who have recovered. “You don’t have to quarantine anymore when you get home.”

Binding test certificates are required for the interiors of hotels and restaurants or for events, says Müller. “Shopping is excluded from this.” As in local public transport, the mask requirement applies.

Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) of North Rhine-Westphalia spoke out in favor of making corona tests taxable from the beginning of October. “From today the signal will go out, in eight weeks, from the beginning of October every test must be paid,” said Tuesday in the North Rhine-Westphalia state parliament. For people who could not be vaccinated, there should still be free tests.

To break a fourth wave of corona, the tests would have to be expanded, the Union chancellor said. Those who have been vaccinated are exempt from the testing requirement. “Vaccinated people shouldn’t have any disadvantages just because others may feel too comfortable to be vaccinated,” Laschet said.

The corona framework

It became clear that an important legal basis must also be maintained. The health ministers of the federal states unanimously agreed on Monday that the Bundestag would again extend the “epidemic of national magnitude” that had been identified until September 11.

Parliament last confirmed this on 11 June – without a new vote, the special situation would end after three months. It gives the federal government the right to issue direct regulations, for example on tests and vaccinations. According to the Infection Act, measures such as a mask obligation or contact restrictions, which the federal states can determine, relate to determining this “epidemic situation”.

requirements

Green chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock told the dpa: “It is important that, in addition to the debate on rapid tests and vaccination readiness, the nurseries and schools are at the center.” A “binding pledge from politics” is needed that keeping it open is a priority. It is critical to ensure that adults are vaccinated, especially around children. “In this way a kind of ‘protective cocoon’ can be formed. All schools and nurseries should be able to equip rooms with air filters or at least CO2 traffic lights.

CDU economic politician Friedrich Merz told the dpa: “There should be no further lockdown.” An overload of the intensive care units has become very unlikely due to vaccinations. “Those who have been vaccinated, those who have recovered and who have been tested should therefore be able to live a normal life even in the fall with higher incidences.”

Flood help

The federal and state governments also want to agree on a fund to finance reconstruction after the floods in West Germany – according to data from the dpa, there was a potential amount of around 30 billion euros. According to Monday night’s draft, half of the construction projects will be funded by the federal and state governments. The amounts have not yet been quantified.

Especially in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate there was enormous damage. It should also advise on improvements, for example in the form of warnings to citizens. This includes a siren upgrade program and a system that sends messages to mobile phone users in a similar way to SMS – to anyone currently in a radio cell.