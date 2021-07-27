free content finally announced and coming soon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have been desperate for news from Nintendo for weeks. Absent from E3 despite expected lack of content, the flagship first containment game is starting to collect dust from many Nintendo Switch owners. Still, it looks like Nintendo has decided to turn the tide by announcing free content soon.

Despite being released in March 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn’t have all of the content from its predecessors. Coffee is still missing, as is Robusto, his barista, and past collaborations. Additionally, the free updates have tended to bring content from earlier parts of the series rather than focus on new features. And while E3 was an opportunity for Nintendo to reassure gamers, the Japanese publisher decided not to include New Horizons in its presentation.

A blow to the big Animal Crossing: New Horizons players looking for new content. Nonetheless, it looks like Nintendo is on its way to reverse the trend soon. And with good reason, the French branch of the group announced on Twitter that “a new update will be available on July 29th”. A thin update though, adding the annual weekly fireworks display for August as well as new predictable seasonal items.

In addition to these updates, new free content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is in development and will be released later this year. Further information follows. Thank you for your support and patience.

So nothing stupid, a little update that thirsty gamers shouldn’t drink. But the response to this tweet, which was also signed by Nintendo France, is much more interesting itself. And for good reason, according to the tweet, “new free content for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is in development and will be released later this year.” Nintendo therefore invites players to wait for a new free version. It’s hard to believe that the Japanese giant would release such a message if only minor updates like that of the fireworks were in development.

However, the July 29th update will give Dataminers the opportunity to manipulate the game files to discover the changes. A great way to take a quick look at what Nintendo has in store for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players. See you at the end of the month. Are you still playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons on your site? Don’t hesitate to reply to us using the poll and comments section below.