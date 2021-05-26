Free cinema: MAR Shopping offers 800 tickets a day

The campaign started this Monday and will run until June 4th. Use the opportunity.

can jump with happiness

After so many months of closed rooms, we don’t need much encouragement to grab the popcorn and sit in front of the screen again. Nevertheless, MAR Shopping wants to make sure that no places remain unoccupied. The new campaign promises to offer 800 tickets every working day, except on weekends. What do you need to do to qualify for one? Nothing I normally wouldn’t do.

The tickets can be picked up at the ticket offices of the Matosinhos shopping center and all you have to do is show your citizen card or ID card. The offer does not include a 3D upgrade, glasses or VIP seats – and also does not apply to IMAX.

There is only a limit of one ticket per day and person up to a maximum of ten tickets per group.