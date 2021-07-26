Free August games leaked and you are going to love them

Every month, Sony PlayStation Plus subscribers can boast of receiving several free games. Like the Epic Games Store and its weekly deals, the Japanese giant sells titles on both PS4 and PS5. And how many months before him would August just leak his goods.

three games for the price of zero

In June and July, the PlayStation Plus had already fallen victim to leaks. Between the insiders and the anonymous posts in American forums, Sony is not spared from anyone. Worse, for this month of August 2021 the bug is internal. And for good reason, the PlayStation Plus has revealed the identity of its free games for the coming month directly through the official American website. As a reminder, all PlayStation Plus subscribers can get their hands on it at no additional cost. Games that, once added to your library, will stay there for a lifetime.

For next month Sony wants to offer its loyal subscribers not two, but three games. Two PS4 games and a “bonus” game on PS5, enough to fully satisfy owners of one of the maker’s most sought-after next-gen consoles. The games will be available starting Tuesday 3rd August. As for their hypothetical arrivals, knowing the information is from PlayStation’s official website, it’s hard to see a joke more than a bug. Thus, you can gracefully restore: Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PS4), Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4) and Hunter’s Arena: Legends (PS5).

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (PS4)

In this game from the famous tower defense saga, you have to take your blowpipe and let yourself be carried away by the chaos of the battlefield as tensions spread beyond Neighborville into new regions and free play in the world. “A title released in 2019 that” allows players to compete in various competitive multiplayer modes “through” multiple open areas that allow players to explore, find collectibles, and complete quests. ”

Tennis world tour 2 (ps4)

Take control of tennis courts around the world in Tennis World Tour 2, a game where you can “climb the global leaderboard as one of the best players in the world or create your own athlete to compete against your friends locally or online”. Alone or with others, you will understand whether you need to handle your racket like a pro to get rid of the world’s best tennis players. It’s up to you to see if you can make it.

Hunter arena: legends

After all, the third game on offer is none other than Hunter’s Arena: Legends on PlayStation 5. Nothing surprising, the trailer announced its arrival in PlayStation Plus earlier this month. A game that has not yet been released, but is already on sale, that is intended to allow players to control one of the 17 available hunters. It is up to you to fight the surrounding wildlife as well as the other players to achieve victory. A title that will eventually find its audience on next-generation consoles after its release.