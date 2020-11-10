Frédéric Beigbeder turns on the Youtuber, the Twittosphere reacts

Frédéric Beigbeder was talked about again in his most recent review of the book by Youtuber and Instagramer Léna Situations.

Heavy criticism

In a scathing review of Le Figaro entitled “Autobiography of a Famous Stranger”, Frédéric Beigbeder once again did not go to Mortmain. This time it is the book Always Plus, + = + by Léna Situations, published on September 24th and number one in sales in France. One can read many scathing tips from the literary critic who believes the young YouTuber is “between being and nothing” and prefers “the second option.” He doesn’t stop there as he sees it as a symbol of the failure of an entire system:

However, his suspected lack of culture makes his reading oppressive. This young woman is proof that the French education system lost a battle against Facebook

Words that go wrong with the Twittosphere that did not hesitate to react and shoot Frédéric Beigbeder.

Fredo, he is so lucky that a girl like Léna (i.e. young and from the generation of social networks) has been number 1 in book sales for a month that he thought he would smash her for free at Le Figaro!

Answer from Léna Situations

A review that led the main stakeholders to simply retweet a tweet incriminating the literary critic and writer of unfounded malice.

Other Youtubers have also reacted to the image of Joueur du Grenier or Terracid.