Freddy Krueger, Alien, Michael Myers … two artists create these horror characters in an abandoned factory

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 29, 2021
Two artists have jointly designed a secret exhibition in an abandoned factory in Germany.

In an abandoned print shop in Gräfendorf, the two street artists are organizing a wild and secret exhibition that they still share on social networks.

Visible on Instagram under the pseudonyms jps_artist and da_bunker_loew, the graffiti artists had fun tagging some of the cinema’s biggest villains. These characters include Freddy Krueger, Alien, Michael Myers, and many others. The two artists also reproduced action or horror film-worthy scenes on the walls of the factory. In this selection of 17 photos you can immediately discover your secret exhibition in an abandoned factory in Germany.

# 1 a car on fire

# 2 a very scary shark

# 3 Michael Myers

# 4 a police zombie

# 5 Gremlin

# 6 the music group Dead Beatz

# 7 Alien

# 8 A very realistic spider

# 9 “house of cards”

# 10 Evil dead

# 11 cell 5

# 12 Kaine

# 13 The chainsaw massacre in Texas

# 14 “House of Cards 2”

# 15 Slappy

# 16 “Don’t look back in anger”

# 17 Freddy Kruger

If you enjoyed this article, you will surely love discovering the work of the street artist Levalet, who beautified the streets of the French capital.

