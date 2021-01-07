Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 22.1% In The Forecast Period Of 2020 To 2027

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-fraud-detection-and-prevention-market

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

Fraud detection and prevention market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on fraud detection and prevention market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Fraud detection and prevention systems are software applications that provide analytical solutions for detecting fraud within an organization and preventing it. To detect potential inaccuracies, these programs are used to analyze data from a large variety of data sources.

Rising revenue losses due to frauds, increase in the frequency and growing use of electronic transactions are the factors driving the growth of the fraud detection and prevention market. Unavailability of skilled security professionals to deal with fraudulent activities and lack of integration are the factors restraining the fraud detection and prevention market.

Rise in the use of digital technologies acts as an opportunity for the fraud detection and prevention market growth. Huge cost associated with deploying FDP solutions is one of the challenges faced by the fraud detection and prevention market.

This fraud detection and prevention market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Scope and Market Size

Fraud detection and prevention market is segmented on the basis of component, application area, deployment mode, organization size and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of component, the fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into solution and services. Based on solution, the fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into fraud analytics, authentication, governance, risk and compliance, and others. Fraud analytics is sub-segmented into predictive analytics, descriptive analytics, social media analytics and big data analytics. Authentication is sub-segmented into single-factor authentication, multi-factor authentication, and risk-based authentication. Based on service, the fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services are sub-segmented into consulting services training and education, support and maintenance.

Based on application areas, the fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into identity theft, payment fraud, money laundering and others.

Based on deployment mode, the fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

Based on organization size, the fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into small and medium-based enterprise and large enterprise.

Based on vertical, the fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance, retail, telecommunication, government, healthcare, real estate, energy and power, manufacturing and others.

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Country Level Analysis

Fraud detection and prevention market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, component, application area, deployment mode, organization size and vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the fraud detection and prevention market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific is dominating the fraud detection and prevention market because of the growth in penetration of internet and increase in usage of mobile data for various applications such as social media and mobile banking.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Share Analysis

Fraud detection and prevention market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to fraud detection and prevention market.

The major players covered in the fraud detection and prevention market report are Microsoft Corporation, Bloombase, Symantec, Intel Security, EMC Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco System Inc., F-Secure, Fortinet Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc., WinMagic Inc. and Trend Micro Incorporated among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

