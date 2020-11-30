FRAUD DETECTION AND PREVENTION MARKET GROWTH FORECAST BY 2026: COMPANY NAMES SAP SE, SAS INSTITUTE INC., CISCO SYSTEMS, SINGTEL, MITEL NETWORKS CORPORATION

Few of the most important objectives of the Fraud Detection and Prevention report include; study and forecast the market size in the worldwide market. The report also studies and compares the market status and forecast between major regions, namely, US, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and rest of the world. Additionally, it defines, explains and forecasts the market by various segments such as type, application, end-use, and region. The report analyzes the market key players via SWOT analysis, value and worldwide market share for leading players. This Fraud Detection and Prevention market research report gives answers to many of your critical business questions and challenges and proves to be a go-to solution.

Market Characterization-:

The overall Fraud Detection and Prevention market is characterized on the basis of different analysis-:

The Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is expected to reach USD 71.01 billion by 2025 from USD 16.51 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.01% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in the emergence of e-banking and e-commerce

Increasing adoption of IP-based services

Rising online transactions through mobile and web applications

Lack of integration capabilities.

Key Fraud Detection and Prevention market players Analysis-:

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the FRAUD DETECTION AND PREVENTION market.

Details of few key market players are given here- SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Cisco Systems, Singtel, Mitel Networks Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, ACI Worldwide Inc., Fiserv Inc., Experian PLC, Dell EMC, DXC Technology Company, Equifax Inc., Vox Telecom, Easy Solutions Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Fair Isaac Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NTT Communications , Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, LexisNexis Group among other.

Segmentation Analysis-:

The total Fraud Detection and Prevention market is further divided by company, by country, by manufacturer and by application/type for the competitive landscape examination.

Product Segmentation-

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, By Solution Type (Fraud Analytics, Authentication, Governance, Risk, Other), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services) Application Area (Insurance Claim, Money Laundering, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (Small ,Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance Retail, Telecommunication, Other)

Geographical Analysis-:

Under this section, Regional and country-level analysis of the Fraud Detection and Prevention market has been performed-

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

Set of Chapter covered in this report-:

Part 01: Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Fraud Detection and Prevention Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Fraud Detection and Prevention Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Fraud Detection and Prevention Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Fraud Detection and Prevention by Countries

…….so on

Highlights of TOC :

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Fraud Detection and Prevention market size analysis for the review period 2019-2026.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price; Fraud Detection and Prevention market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Fraud Detection and Prevention market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Fraud Detection and Prevention report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

