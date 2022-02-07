Franz Ferdinand postpones the concert in Lisbon planned for March

The band planned to perform at Campo Pequeno in March, a week after the new album’s release. fans will have to wait.

The band will perform in Lisbon.

Franz Ferdinand had planned a concert at Campo Pequeno in Lisbon for March 17th. However, “due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, as well as logistical issues,” the show was pushed back to October 29.

Tickets already purchased remain valid for the new date. However, anyone who wants a refund can request one at the point of purchase starting this Tuesday, February 8th.

With the album “Hits to the Head” the Scottish band presents a greatest hits album, which will be released on March 11th. In addition to the group’s biggest hits, such as “Take Me Out” or “No You Girls”, it contains the unreleased songs “Billy Goodbye” and “Curious”.

