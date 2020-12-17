Frankincense Extract Market Forecast to 2027 – Edens Garden Inc., Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd., Prime Natural Beauty, Prime Natural Beauty, Scents of Earth LLC., TriVita

Frankincense is also known as olibanum, which is obtained from the trees of genus Boswellia belongs to the Burseraceae family, which is widely utilized in perfumes and incense. These trees produce resins, and are these are native to northern South Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, and Oman. Frankincense extracts are mostly produced in Ethiopia and Somalia, which is further propelling the growth of the frankincense extracts market in Africa. Frankincense extract is known for increasing the effects of herbs & supplements. Frankincense extracts are quite a good product for healthy skin and digestion. It further has medical properties and is used for treating arthritis and various chronic inflammatory diseases, including asthma, allergies, and inflammatory bowel disease. Such applications, in turn, are anticipated to fuel the growth of the frankincense extracts market over the forecast period.

The frankincense extract market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, aromatherapy, pharmaceuticals, and others. The global frankincense extract market is anticipated to be driven by increasing awareness regarding the benefits of frankincense oil, including the promotion of healthy cell regeneration, lowering blood pressure, lowering joint pain, and stress among the consumers. Research studies show that frankincense oil helps in reducing itching problems, eradicates arthritis pain & inflammation, and promotes sleep & prevent insomnia. However, frankincense may cause gastrointestinal distress, including stomach pain, nausea, and hyperacidity, which may further hamper the growth of the frankincense extract market. Nevertheless, the pace at which new technologies are impacting the food sector is high, and it has become necessary for manufacturers to increase the speed and scale of their R&D efforts, which may open up new opportunities for this market.

The Frankincense Extract market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Frankincense Extract Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

The report focuses on global major leading Frankincense Extract Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

