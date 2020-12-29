France Wind Power Market Report- Growth, Trends, and Forecast | KGAL Investment Management GmbH

ReportsnReports added France Wind Power Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. France Wind Power Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. France Wind Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

KGAL Investment Management GmbH & Co. KG, Intervent SAS, H2air SAS, Eolia Renovables de Inversiones, SCR, S.A., Eole Generation, Engie SA, EDF Energies Nouvelles SA, Allianz Capital Partners GmbH

France Wind Power Market Report analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the Wind power market in the France.

The research details renewable power market outlook in the France(includes hydro, geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and wind power) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the France Wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to Wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses the France renewable power market and the France wind power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on the France renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of the France wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind power projects.

– Deal analysis of the France Wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of wind power sources .

– Major Contracts and Collaborations related to wind power sector in the France.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Wind Power, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

2.4 Wind Power Market, Technology Overview

2.5 Wind Power Market, Turbine Components

2.6 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, France, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, France, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Renewable Power Market, France, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.1.2 Renewable Power Market, France, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.1.3 Renewable Power Market, France, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.1.4 Renewable Power Market, France, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, France, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Renewable Power Market, France, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Renewable Power Market, France, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Wind Power Market, France

4.1 Wind Power Market, France, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.1.1 Wind Power Market, France, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Onshore and Offshore Wind, 2010-2030

4.2 Wind Power Market, France, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

4.3 Wind Power Market, France, Market Size, 2010-2025

4.3.1 Wind Power Market, France, Major Active Plants, 2018

4.3.2 Wind Power Market, France, Upcoming Projects, 2018

4.3.3 Wind Power Market, France, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.4 Wind Power Market, France, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.4.1 Wind Power Market, France, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.4.2 Wind Power Market, France, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, France

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 National Renewable Energy Action Plan (NREAP), France

5.3 Energy Transition Act

5.4 Frances Multiannual Energy Programme (Programmation pluriannuelle de lénergie or PPE)

5.5 Current Support Environment (Incentives) for Renewable Energy in France

5.6 Feed-in Tariffs and Feed-in Premiums

5.7 The Renewable Energy Tendering System in France

5.7.1 Regulatory Frameworks are blocking the increase in Onshore Wind Capacity

5.7.2 Tenders for Offshore Wind

5.7.3 Solar Tenders under PPE

5.7.4 Solar Tender for Fessenheim Nuclear Conversion Plan

5.7.5 Auctions/Competitive Bidding

5.8 Heat Fund

5.8.1 National

5.8.2 Regional

5.9 Frances Carbon Tax and Regulation of Electricity Prices

5.10 Green Innovation Funding Program

5.11 National Strategy for Research and Development in the Field of Energy

5.12 Government Crediting and Loan Guarantee for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Investment

5.13 Renewable Energy Market Development

5.14 Tax Credit for Energy Transition (CITE)

5.15 Reduced VAT for Residential Renewable Energy Equipment

6 Wind Power Market, France, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: KGAL Investment Management GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.1 KGAL Investment Management GmbH & Co. KG – Company Overview

6.1.2 KGAL Investment Management GmbH & Co. KG – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: Intervent SAS

6.2.1 Intervent SAS – Company Overview

6.2.2 Intervent SAS – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: H2air SAS

6.3.1 H2air SAS – Company Overview

6.3.2 H2air SAS – Head Office

6.4 Company Snapshot: Eolia Renovables de Inversiones, SCR, S.A.

6.4.1 Eolia Renovables de Inversiones, SCR, S.A. – Company Overview

6.4.2 Eolia Renovables de Inversiones, SCR, S.A. – Head Office

6.5 Company Snapshot: Eole Generation

6.5.1 Eole Generation – Company Overview

6.5.2 Eole Generation – Head Office

6.6 Company Snapshot: Engie SA

6.6.1 Engie SA – Company Overview

6.6.2 Engie SA – Business Description

6.6.3 Engie SA – SWOT Analysis

6.6.4 Engie SA – Major Products and Services

6.6.5 Engie SA – Head Office

6.7 Company Snapshot: EDF Energies Nouvelles SA

6.7.1 EDF Energies Nouvelles SA – Company Overview

6.7.2 EDF Energies Nouvelles SA – Business Description

6.7.3 EDF Energies Nouvelles SA – SWOT Analysis

6.7.4 EDF Energies Nouvelles SA – Major Products and Services

6.7.5 EDF Energies Nouvelles SA – Head Office

6.8 Company Snapshot: Allianz Capital Partners GmbH

6.8.1 Allianz Capital Partners GmbH – Company Overview

6.8.2 Allianz Capital Partners GmbH – Major Products and Services

6.8.3 Allianz Capital Partners GmbH – Head Office

7 Appendix

7.1 Abbreviations

7.2 Market Definitions

7.3 Methodology

7.4 Coverage

7.4.1 Secondary Research

7.4.2 Primary Research

7.4.3 Modeling and Forecasting

