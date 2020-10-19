France TV broadcasts one film every evening, discover the enticing program

While many French have been subject to curfew since Saturday evening, France-Télévision is starting the operation with the title: un soir / un film. The goal? Offer a versatile catalog. From children’s films to mainstream films to indispensable classics, viewers have something for everyone.

I’m singing in the rain

While there has been a curfew in Île-de-France and eight other French metropolises since Saturday, France TV altruistically played it back in a press release by offering one film per evening on its various channels to “entertain people and bring together” families “:

In the context of the health crisis and the development of Covid-19 in the country, France TV has decided to reaffirm its public benefit by now offering a cinema film in one of its branches every evening (except Friday, second part of the evening).

An operation similar to containment, in which the public television group broadcast a catalog of films that were different during the day and evening. As a result, the films are broadcast prime-time every night except Fridays. A tempting program that begins with the timeless 1952 classic Singing in the Rain by Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly this Monday October 19th in France 5.

You can also watch or re-watch the films on the france.tv platform

Request the program

Le Crime de l’Orient-Express – Sunday October 18 at 9:05 p.m. in France 2.

Kenneth Branagh (Much Ado About Nothing, Henry V, Hamlet), used to adaptations of Shakespearean works, takes a look at the mythical novel by Agatha Christie, which highlights the famous investigative talents of Hercule Poirot. After a crime on board the Orient Express, all passengers on the train are suspected. In addition to Kenneth Branagh, who takes on the characteristics of Hercule Poirot, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz and Willem Dafoe are also part of the party to form a three-star cast. Note that this is not the first adaptation of the novel of the same name, since a British film of the same name was released in 1974 and directed by Sidney Lumet (Twelve Bad Men, Serpico, Un après-midi de chien) Finney as Mustache Inspector.

Singing in the rain – Monday 19 October at 9 p.m. in France 5

What should I say about this inevitable Hollywood masterpiece? The film tells the story of a silent movie star, played by Gene Kelly, who faces the arrival of speaking films. In a light and cheerful tone, the musical portrays this important period in Hollywood history when many silent film actors became unemployed due to an inadequate voice after the cannons of the talking cinema. With many iconic scenes and songs including the very famous Singin ‘in the Rain, Singin’ in the Rain has established itself as a reference in the seventh art and remains the major work of the career of one of the sacred monsters of cinema. Hollywood: Gene Kelly (The Pirate, an American in Paris, Les Demoiselles de Rochefort).

The Hobbit, the Desolation of Smaug – Tuesday, October 20, 9:05 p.m. in France 2

The Hobbit, The Desolation of Smaug is the second installment in the Hobbit trilogy directed by Peter Jackson (Lord of the Rings trilogy). Based on the British novel The Hobbit (1937) by JRR Tolkien, the film tells the continuation of the adventures of the hobbit Bilbo Baggins, who helps dwarves to drive away the ruthless dragon Smaug that lives in the Lonely Mountain of Erebor, one of the main settlements of the dwarf race in middle earth. In particular, this film marks the arrival of the character of Tauriel (Evangeline Lilly), created for the needs of the cinema and not in the Tolkien universe.

The Hero’s Return – Thursday, October 22nd at 9:05 pm in France 3

In this colorful film, Laurent Tirard (Le Petit Nicolas, Asterix and Obélix: Au service de sa Majesté) traces the return of a hussar, played by Jean Dujardin, who looks like a charlatan, to the family castle. An embarrassing situation when his sister made him a war hero in his absence.

Note that in the coming weeks you will find the sequel to The Hobbit, but also family comedies like The Second Star or programs more aimed at the youngest, including the movie Titeuf (Wednesday October 21).