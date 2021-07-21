France tightens corona rules again | free press

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 21, 2021
1

France is currently facing a fourth wave of corona and is very concerned that it could reach “very high”. Corona measures are now being taken again.

Paris (AP) – In the fight against a new corona wave, stricter corona rules apply in France. From today, a negative corona test or proof of vaccination or recovery is mandatory in the cinema, theater or museum. This applies as soon as more than 50 people come together.

Head of state Emmanuel Macron announced the changes last week. According to the Official Journal, other events or venues, such as trade fairs or certain sports facilities, are also affected.

The country is currently facing a fourth wave of corona, government spokesman Gabriel said on Monday. This wave could rise “very high,” he warned. In the country of about 67 million people, more than half have received at least one vaccination.

From the beginning of August, proof is also mandatory in the country for long-distance trains, bars, restaurants, shopping centers or hospitals. The government has passed a law on this. An exact date for the change has not yet been set.

