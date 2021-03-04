France Ridesharing Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025; Bla bla Car, goCarShare, Zify France, Flix Mobility

The France Ridesharing Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The France Ridesharing report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The France Ridesharing report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The France ridesharing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global France Ridesharing Market: Bla bla Car, goCarShare, Zify France, Flix Mobility, Carpool World, Mobicoop (Roulexmalin), and others.

Some of the key developments in the area are:

– April 2020 – BlaBlaCar had launched the BlaBlaHelp new map-based application, to support people with grocery shopping during COVID-19. The service is free of charge and allows its users to find trusted helpers or offer their help to neighbors. In France alone, BlaBlaHelp has the potential to allow 17 million people to support each other.

– February 2020 – Flixbus announced to set up domestic networks in the United Kingdom and in Portugal and will launch further international connections. It will also add a new continent to the green network offering trips from France to Morocco. Furthermore, it plans to expand in South America and in some parts of Asia in the future.

Key Market Trends

Increased Internet Penetration is Expected Drive the Market

– According to the report, France stands 7th in smartphone penetration across the world, with 76% penetration and 32,598,000 smartphone users out of 65,233,000 population. The French people were the early adopter of smart payment cards, including chip-and-PIN and contactless technology. As Samsung is the leading phone brand in France makes Samsung Pay one of the top proximity mobile payment apps, even though Apple Pay and Google Pay are also available. Online payment trend has fostered the growth of the ride-sharing market as French people find this mode of payment user-friendly as well as sophisticated.

– The new mobility services and business models are changing urban transport, affecting both the supply and demand sides of the urban mobility market. Internet penetration and higher price of public transportation have changed the commuting sector and app-based mobility services such as car and ride-sharing through single or integrated ticketing services, offer new possibilities to expand and complement existing mobility that would help to balance public and private transport in France cities. Currently, there is a number of projects with a new model that can change the way of a daily commute.

Tourism Will Hold Significant Market Share

– France is one of the most popular tourist spots, the most attractive city Paris with Eiffel Tower, Louvre museum, and Disneyland. In 2018, the country was visited by 89.4 million people and had a target of 100 million tourists for 2020 due to many key attractions, which make it an appealing destination for tourists. As most of the tourists don’t own private vehicles, they heavily rely on the public as well as shared transportation. The public transportation in major cities of France is expensive and compel tourists to opt for ridesharing services such as Uber, BlaBlaCar, Heetch, GoCarShare, etc. which charge cost-effectively.

– The COVID-19 has disrupted tourism around the world and has indirectly affected the ridesharing market as most of the peoples are advised to stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus. Social distancing and lockdown of workplaces and offices have restricted the use of ridesharing. Many vendors and drivers are facing a loss of income because of reduced demand for ride shares during the COVID-19 quarantine period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The France Ridesharing Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

