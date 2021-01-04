France Retail Banking Market Report-Growth with New Technology, Key Business Strategies, Trend and Forecasts | Credit Agricole, Caisses d’Epargne

ReportsnReports added France Retail Banking Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. France Retail Banking Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. France Retail Banking Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Credit Agricole

Caisses d’Epargne

Credit Mutuel – CIC

BNP Paribas

Banque Populaire

La Banque Postale

Societe Generale

and more..

Frances total loan balances outstanding (including credit card balances, personal loan balances, and residential mortgage balances outstanding) recorded a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2014-18 to reach 1,401.6bn ($1,605.6bn). The majority of Frances loan balances outstanding are from home loans, with residential mortgage balances outstanding accounting for 80.2% of total balances outstanding in 2018, followed by personal loans (19.4%) and credit cards (0.4%). Credit card usage is low among French consumers, but has picked up in recent years. The improving health of the economy, increasing income levels, and declining unemployment are expected to aid the growth of total loan balances outstanding in the coming years.

Frances credit market is dominated by Credit Agricole, Caisses d’Epargne, Credit Mutuel – CIC, BNP Paribas, and Banque Populaire. French customers continue to favor branches when applying for loans. The adoption of other channels is low compared to other developed credit markets.

Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes the French lending market, with a focus on the consumer lending segment. The report discusses in detail the credit card, personal, and mortgage loan markets, covering market size, competitors market shares, and survey insights. The report also provides a market overview and insights on the retail deposit segment. In addition, it covers the key digital disruptors in Frances retail lending segment.

Scope of this Report

– Mortgage loan balances in France recorded a CAGR of 4.8% during 2014-18 .Low interest rates and longer repayment periods supported the growth of mortgage loans

– The personal loan market in France recorded a CAGR of 2.8% during 2014-18. Falling unemployment and increasing wages led to personal loan growth.

– Retail deposit balances in France grew by 4.4% in 2018, outstripping the CAGR rate of 4.1% witnessed over the review period.

Table of Contents

Macroeconomic Overview

Consumer Lending: Mortgage Loans

Consumer Lending: Personal Loans

Consumer Lending: Credit Card Loans

Retail Deposits

Digital Disruptors

Recent Deals

Appendix