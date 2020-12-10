France Payments Snapshot Market Report- Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue; Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added France Payments Snapshot Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. France Payments Snapshot Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. France Payments Snapshot Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

The Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) outbreak, dubbed COVID-19, is first and foremost a human tragedy, affecting millions of people globally. The contagious Coronavirus, which broke out at the close of 2019, has led to a medical emergency across the world, with the World Health Organization officially declaring the novel Coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Fears surrounding the impact of COVID-19 have already significantly hampered the global economy, with key markets across the globe losing 20-50% of their value year-to-date. Many economists and institutions have cut their forecasts, with consensus global GDP growth currently at 2.6% for 2020 and many experts predicting the potential onset of recessionary environments.

A similar trend is expected in France as well, as economic growth in the country is expected to register a dip in the first quarter of 2020 and will decelerate further if this disease is not controlled at the earliest. The decline will have an adverse impact on all sectors including banking and payments.

This report focuses on the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on both the economy and the cards and payments industry in France.

– France’s GDP has been revised downward for 2020 due to the economic disruption caused by the outbreak of coronavirus. There has been a sharp rise in the cancelation of flights, hotel bookings, and major cultural and sporting events including the International Tourism Trade show and Paris Book Fair.

– According to the French government, 2.2 million Chinese visitors spent a total of $4.4bn in 2019, and all the reservations made by Chinese visitors for 2020 have been canceled since mid-February.

– The decline in overall consumer spending precipitated by the outbreak and the lockdown in France will partially be offset by a rise in online payments.

