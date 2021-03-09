France Motor Insurance Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Predica-Prevoyance Dialogue Du Credit Agricole, Allianz Vie, Generali Iard, Macif

France Motor Insurance – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The France Motor Insurance Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Number of Passenger Car Sales

The number of new passenger cars registered in France from 2009 to 2013 was gradually decreasing year on year. As of 2014, new passenger car sales in France in 2016 reached 2,015,177. The French vehicle market is in a positive momentum since early 2015 and the macron government’s active policy has supported the market pushing up consumer confidence and expectation. Consequently, passenger car sales are increasing and expected to increase further during the forecast period.

Increase in Premium of Auto Insurance

In 2018, contributions of property insurance and liability amounted to EUR 56.1 billion in direct business France. They rose by 2.8%. This evolution mask contrasting growth. If for the main branches (auto insurance, personal property insurance and damage to professional and agricultural goods) growth of contributions remains close to that of all the branches. The automobile went up by 3.4% in 2018 and automobiles hold the highest share in the non-life segment.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The France Motor Insurance Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

