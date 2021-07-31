France is getting ready for massive corona protests | free press

People in France have been protesting against President Macron’s corona measures for three weeks. Security forces expect another tens of thousands of protesters this weekend.

Paris (dpa) – Large demonstrations are expected in France for the third weekend in a row against tightening the corona rules.

Authorities expect another 160,000 protesters across the country on Saturday afternoon, French media reported citing police rings. Last Saturday, so many people took to the streets in France to express their dismay at the mandatory vaccination of health workers and an extension of the so-called health passport. In France, proof of a negative corona test, recovery or full vaccination is called a health passport.

In view of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, French President Emmanuel Macron announced new, stricter hygiene regulations in mid-July. After lengthy debates, the French parliament approved the controversial innovations earlier this week. The final hurdle will have to be overcome by the new law on Thursday, when the Constitutional Council, convened by Prime Minister Jean Castex, takes a position on the subject of serious criticism.

France is currently battling a fourth corona wave. For every 100,000 people, about 214 people across the country were recently infected within a week. After Macron’s announcement, vaccination registrations and daily doses injected in France rose again significantly. Nearly 62 percent have now been vaccinated at least once against the coronavirus.

Most recently, people from different movements joined the corona demonstrations. This heterogeneity and the scale of the nationwide protests are also fueling fears of a new “yellow vest” movement in France. The protests of the “Gilets Jaunes” (“yellow vests”) have been directed from 2018 against the reform policies of the central government and President Macron. The demonstrations had always led to destruction and violence.