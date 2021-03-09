France Furniture Market 2020 Business Strategies, Product Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the France Furniture market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of France Furniture market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for France Furniture investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the France Furniture Market

Ashley Furniture Industries, IKEA, Steelcase, Williams-Sonoma, Rooms To Go, TJX, Herman Miller, HNI Corporation, Okamura, 9to5 Seating, Clarin, Creative Wood, Kimball International, among others.

Market Overview:

France is one of the largest furniture markets in Europe. The home furnishings market in France has been growing year on year till 2017. The decline in the housing, real estate, and construction markets, combined with actions by the social movement led to a decline in home furnishings in 2018. These factors affected the France furniture industry. However, a return to growth was seen in 2019, as consumers took advantage of bargain prices. Despite all these issues the future of the furniture market in France is expected to remain positive. Companies like IKEA, Conforama, Nobilia, Roche Bobois are some of the prominent names of the home furnishings industry which control chains of stores that offer the complete range of home furnishings under one roof. Rising smartphone numbers, 4G penetration, millennials preferring online viewing compared to store visits, virtual reality showcase of furniture products are some factors driving the France online furniture market.

Market Insights:

Increasing Demand for Office Furniture is Driving the Market

Office Furniture includes furniture pieces such as desks, office chairs, storage cabinets, and other items typically found in a workplace environment. Shrinking office spaces and the high cost of commercial leases has increased the demand for multi-functional office furniture. Also, the adoption of customized office furniture is on the rise as some organizations prefer interiors that match their theme and work culture. With the rising number of start-ups, the demand for such furniture is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. An increase in mergers and acquisitions and the rising popularity of online furniture stores will further boost market growth during the forecast period.

Online Sales is Growing in the Market

Online furniture sales in France is growing as customers prefer to shop online instead of going to stores. With smartphones and increasing Internet penetration, consumers can now check and buy products online while on the move. This feature has led to a significant number of vendors to conduct their business operations online. Vendors in the online home decor market also provide hassle-free home delivery options to customers. Factors such as the availability of detailed catalogs with defined product categories on a catalog most e-commerce platforms and the ease and convenience of online shopping will impel the growth prospects for this market over the forecast period.

Regions are covered By France Furniture Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

