France Data Center Market 2021 Comprensive Insights -Mergers and Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Equinix Inc., Interxion, DCforData, Euclyde Data Centers

The France Data Center Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. The French data center is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7 % during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the France Data Center Market: Mergers and Acquisitions, Company Profiles, Equinix Inc., Interxion, DCforData, Euclyde Data Centers, IBM Corporation, Colt Technology Services, Iliad Data Center, Zayo Group Holdings, CenterServ International Ltd and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– April 2020 – Jaguar Network launched the Business Continuity Plan to strengthens its ATLAS healthcare platform and to ensure cloud infrastructure resources are available for hospitals, laboratories, and healthcare establishments during COVID-19 as the need has increased tenfold. It had also obtained HDS certification several months ago that allows it to offer proximity solutions to meet the demanding criteria of the health world.

– March 2020 – The Banque des Territoires, Groupe IDEC, and Thse Datacenter have signed a strategic partnership to build a new Tier IV shared data center campus in France. It will be located in the Seine Valley to the west of Paris and due to open in March 2021. It will cater to a top-class facility to local businesses, ensures the resilience and quality of their computer services.

Key Market Trends:

– Rapid internet penetration in France due to the availability of bandwidth, cost-effective data plans, and increased awareness has led to digital adoption by the country. According to the Digital 2020 report for France, the number of internet users in France increased by 126,000 (+0.2%) between 2019 and 2020. Currently, there are 58.03 million internet users in France as of January 2020, with 89% internet penetration.

– France ranked as the sixth biggest e-commerce market worldwide and third in Europe only after Germany and the United Kingdom. According to the Centre for Retail Research, the French e-commerce market is expected to reach EUR 46.688 billion in 2019 due to digital savings, higher internet penetration, and stronger legal protection for buyers using debit and credit cards as a mode of payment. France has more than 120,000 active e-commerce sites, the most visited online store in the country is Amazon, with more than 15 million unique visitors per month, which is extremely higher than other European countries and is expected to drive the data center market in the future.

Regional Analysis For France Data Center Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global France Data Center Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The France Data Center Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

