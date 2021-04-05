France Cybersecurity Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – LockEmail (Datashush Technology), Symantec (Broadcom Inc.), McAfee S.A.S

France Cybersecurity Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The France Cybersecurity Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The France Cybersecurity Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of France Cybersecurity Market are IDECSI Enterprise Security, LockEmail (Datashush Technology), Symantec (Broadcom Inc.), McAfee S.A.S., Inside Secure (Verimatrix SA), Vade Secure SASU, Barracuda Networks, Gemalto (Thales Group), Capgemini France SAS, Cisco Systems France Sarl and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– January 2020 – Thales and GE Steam Power collaborated to deliver a suite of cybersecurity solutions to power plant operators. The agreement was signed at the International Cybersecurity Forum (France), brings together Thales cyber knowledge and GE’s expertise in the power generation industry to help protect customers from cyber risks by providing threat intelligence, joint training, and a combined portfolio of cyber solutions.

Key Market Trends:

Network Security is Expected to Gain Popularity

– According to Eurostat the highest share of people who experienced security-related problems were in Denmark (50%), followed by France (46%), Sweden (45%), Malta (42%), Netherlands (42%), Bulgaria (13%) and Greece (13%.). Network security and data loss prevention are expected to be the priority for industries, with a substantial amount of money being wasted in trying to recover data that is lost through these attacks.

– AN Engineering consultancy firm Altran Technologies based in France experienced a cyber attack, which resulted in the shutdown of its IT network and applications lead to operations in some of the European countries, including France.

– Moreover, the country has also started investing in its IT infrastructure, especially for cybersecurity, to gain a defense against such attacks. These spendings are expected to increase further in the forecast period, which may drive the demand for cybersecurity solutions.

