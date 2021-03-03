France Automotive Adaptive lighting system Market 2021 Insights and Business Scenario – HELLA KGaAHueckand Co., Hyundai Mobis, Valeo Group, Magneti Marelli SpA, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Texas Instruments

The France Automotive Adaptive lighting system Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The France automotive adaptive lighting system market is poised to register a CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The 80 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the France Automotive Adaptive lighting system Market: HELLA KGaAHueckand Co., Hyundai Mobis, Valeo Group, Magneti Marelli SpA, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Texas Instruments, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, Osram Licht AG

Market Overview:

– The automotive market in France is driven by significant automotive norms and regulations. These regulations by the EU have prompted OEMs to develop technologically advanced automotive lighting systems. There has been a significant advancement in the safety and driver assistance systems, which has driven the adoption of automotive adaptive lighting significantly in the country.

– The adaptive lighting system is commonly used for the purpose of providing a solution to the glaring effect in a vehicle. Implementing an adaptive lighting system helps to detect whether there is light coming from other vehicles. The Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) is a part of the adaptive lighting system commonly used in higher-end passenger and luxury vehicles.

– France has the presence of 16 domestic and international carmakers, as well as 315 component manufacturers.Whereas country is third largest vehicle manufacturer in Europe, after Germany and Spain, and the fifth largest in the world.

Front lightening will lead the market

Visibility during the night time was always a concern due to the frequency of fatal accidents during that time for the drivers and automakers. Adaptive LED and laser headlights are some of the major advancements in automotive lighting. As autonomous vehicles are making their way in the industry lightning has to be controlled by the software for driving and in Adaptive, or matrix LED systems to use a grid of individual LEDs that automatically turns on and off based on where the car is headed and the presence of oncoming vehicles detected on the road. The basic added advantage is the use of laser headlights which provides a focused, long-range beam that can double the reach of the standard automotive high beams. Some of these systems, provide an added advantage using selective lighting to highlight the different objects in the road, which can be traffic signs and road markings, warning or hazard signs or objects that are hardly or not at all be viewed by the driver, such as deer or dimly lit pedestrians.

Leading automotive OEMs and lighting system manufacturers are developing various adaptive front lights for future vehicles. For instance,

In the Magneti Marelli Smart Corner system, sensors are employed into headlamps and tail lamps to provide OEMs the required functionality for an autonomous vehicle and supporting lighting performance. According to the need for any sensor including LiDAR, radar, cameras, LED-based lighting features like adaptive driving beam (ADB) and DLP can be customized.

Impact of Covid-19 will hinder the Market Growth



The French government announced an 8 billion euro rescue plan for the French car industry which includes 1 billion euros for providing grants of up to 7,000 euros to encourage customers to buy electric vehicles. Under this plan government will also provide 3,000 euro bonuses to buyers for upgrading to a less polluting car. Another billion euros will be invested in research and modernizing the production of vehicles. Renault will get a 5 billion euro loan for joining a Franco-German consortium to develop car batteries.

To support the increasing acceptance of electric vehicles in the country government will triple the number of public charging points by the end of 2021.

Whereas last year leading automotive OEMs and lighting system manufacturers have entered into partnership do develop new lighting systems. For instance,

In 2019, OSRAM Continental, a joint venture founded in 2018 has launched a smart digital HD headlamp system, a combination of SMARTRIX-HD system and EVIYOS LED is a digitally controlled lighting system where no mechanical components are involved to control the cornering lights.

Similarly, Valeo and Cree, Inc. jointly developed their high definition LED array solution for automotive lighting systems. The new system provides both glare-free and high beam road marking functions with high-performance low beam and high beam in a compact solution. By Valeo’s electronic system each pixel can be individually controlled or adjusted according to driver needs and road conditions.

Competitive Landscape

The France automotive adaptive lighting systems market is consolidated and majorly dominated by few players, such as Valeo Group, HELLA KGaAHueckand Co., Stanley Electric., and Philips. The market is highly driven by factors like advanced technology, more use of LEDs, more use of sensors. To provide the safest experience to the car owner, major car manufacturers are incorporating ALS in their future and upcoming models to stay ahead in the market. For instance,

– The 2020 Renault Talisman comes with full LED lights, and adaptive headlights are equipped with LED MATRIX technology along with dynamic LED indicators.

– In 2019, Renault updated its minivan Espace for the 2020 model year. The model of the French brand is the first car to Renault which included adaptive matrix beam headlamps.

