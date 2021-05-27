France acknowledges responsibility for genocide in Rwanda | free press

During a visit to Rwanda, President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged France’s responsibility for the genocide. With this he wants to make a new beginning possible after 27 years of diplomatic distance.

Kigali (AP) – French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged France’s political responsibility during the 1994 genocide during a visit to the East African state of Rwanda.

At the time, representatives of the Hutu majority had murdered hundreds of thousands of members of the Tutsi minority and moderate Hutus.

Macron said at the Genocide Memorial in the capital Kigali that France had a duty to “face history and recognize the extent of the suffering it has inflicted on the Rwandan people”. Paris had waited too long to investigate the truth, Macron said. The international community let three “endless” months pass before responding.

Although France sought to avoid regional conflict or civil war during international negotiations in August 1993, it ignored observers’ warnings and involuntarily sided with the perpetrators who would commit genocide months later, Macron said.

Macron had arrived in Kigali on Thursday morning to normalize relations. Contacts between the two countries have been clouded to this day because of France’s behavior during the 1994 genocide. Before his departure, Macron had expressed hopes for a fresh start.

Macron was received by President Paul Kagame upon his arrival. Macron will travel to South Africa on Friday.

Only recently did a committee of historians come to the conclusion that the genocide weighed heavily on France. One conclusion was that Paris remained blind to the preparations for the genocide. However, there is no evidence of complicity in the deaths of more than 800,000 people.

