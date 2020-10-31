France 2 changes its programming in honor of Sean Connery

Sean Connery died today at the age of 90. Exceptionally, France 2 television channel changes its programming to pay tribute to the actor.

A nice homage!

While the France-Ireland rugby match was originally to be broadcast, the station is changing its programming to pay tribute to Scottish actor Sean Connery, who died that Saturday.

On Sunday evening we pay tribute to the great actor #SeanConnery with the broadcast of two #JamesBond.

9:05 p.m .: James Bond vs. Dr.

10:55 p.m.: Diamonds are forever pic.twitter.com/fkzk8pCwCc

October 31, 2020

Sean Connery, who first played the role of James Bond, played James Bond against Dr. No (1962) dressed six times in the costume of the most famous secret agent (seven if you count the unofficial film Never Again, released in 1983). Diamonds Are Eternal (1971) is the last official film in the saga in which Sean Connery plays James Bond.

In James Bond against Dr. No sends M, the head of British intelligence, James Bond to investigate the mysterious murder of the head of the Jamaican section of MI6 and his secretary. His investigations lead him in the footsteps of the criminal organization SPECTER and Dr. No.

In Diamonds Are Eternal, James Bond searches for Blofeld, a diamond dealer who is building a giant laser from diamonds to destroy Washington.

Good view!