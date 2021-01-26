Fragrances and Perfumes Market Emerging Trends and Global Demands 2021 to 2025 | Dolce & Gabbana Luxembourg SARL, Burberry Group PLC, PVH Corp, Chanel SA, Coty Inc., Guccio Gucci SpA, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc, LVMH Moet Hennessy

The Fragrances and Perfumes Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

Global fragrances and perfumes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Fragrances and Perfumes Market: Dolce & Gabbana Luxembourg SARL, Burberry Group PLC, PVH Corp, Chanel SA, Coty Inc., Guccio Gucci SpA, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc, LVMH Moet Hennessy

Key Market Trends

– Key players in the market studied are focusing on developing natural fragrances, primarily due to the rising concerns regarding an issue related to synthetic fragrances, such as allergies and toxins.

– For instance, LUXE brand is positioning itself as a natural fragrance brand and is collaborating with celebrities for product endorsement. Increasing consumer expenditure on personal care products and rising awareness regarding the therapeutic benefits associated with fragrance are driving the market’s growth.

– The growing popularity of perfumes and increasing demand for higher fragrance concentration are driving the sales of parfums (pure perfume), which have 15% to 40% fragrance concentration.

Increasing Expenditure on Advertisement and Promotion

R&D and advertisements are driving the growth of the market studied. Key players are investing in key factors, in order to influence the consumer purchase decisions. The rising influence of social media and celebrity endorsement is impacting the advertisement strategies adopted by key market players. For instance, L’Oreal developed a tool known as the dubbed cockpit, which measures the ROI and productivity of its media investments in real-time. This enables better decision-making while formulating performance strategies. In 2017, L’Oreal spent USD 9.16 billion on the advertisement and promotional activities, an increase of 4.91%, during the period between 2014 to 2017.

Asia Pacific has the Largest Market Revenue

With increasing disposable income, more local consumers are opting to use quality products, especially young consumers, which are increasingly crucial for improved consumption. This shows a shift from mass to premium fragrances. Perfumes and fragrances play a significant role in the growth of luxury brands, especially in China. The market is driven by emerging middle-class consumers and millennials who pursue high-end lifestyles. Premium women’s perfume sector is projected to grow in the forecasted period. With the introduction of perfumes with synthetic ingredients, other products (such as attars) are facing tough competition. This synthetic perfumes segment takes over a major market share.

