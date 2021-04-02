Fractional Flow Reserve Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025 – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fractional Flow Reserve Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global fractional flow reserve market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2014-2019. Fractional flow reserve (FFR) refers to an invasive guide wire-based procedure that is employed to measure the blood pressure and flow through a specific part of the coronary artery. It is utilized in coronary catheterization to calculate the pressure differences across coronary artery stenosis. Its usage aids in determining the possibility of the stenosis impeding the delivery of oxygen to the heart by analyzing the ratio between the maximum achievable blood flow in a diseased coronary artery and the theoretical maximum flow in a normal coronary artery. It is essential for assessing if the patient requires angioplasty or stenting on intermediate blockages. It is widely recommended by healthcare professionals as this procedure assists in avoiding unnecessary surgeries, such as a stent or bypass surgery, while saving costs.

The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), such as coronary artery diseases and high blood pressure, across the globe. FFR is extensively recommended by healthcare professionals for assessing the possibility of stenosis that can be responsible for inducible ischemia. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. There has also been a significant rise in the occurrence of several chronic diseases, including type II diabetes. This can be accredited to the sedentary lifestyle patterns and increasing consumption of fast food among the masses. Since type II diabetes can often lead to the development of fatty cells in the coronary artery of the patients and result in blockages, further causing a stroke or a heart attack, this is, therefore, expected to catalyze the demand for FFR on the global level. The market is further driven by the rising geriatric population as the elderly are more prone to developing CVDs and diabetes. Moreover, the increasing number of favorable clinical outcomes for percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) guided by FFR are creating a positive outlook for the market. This, along with rising investments in research and development (R&D) activities, is contributing to the market growth further. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to exhibit strong growth during 2020-2025.

On the basis of the product, the market has been bifurcated into FFR guidewires and monitoring systems.

Based on the application, the market has been divided into multi-vessel and single-vessel coronary artery diseases.

On the basis of the end user, the market has been classified into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic centers, and others.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include Abbott Laboratories, ACIST Medical Systems, Boston Scientific Corporation, CathWork Inc., Heartflow Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medis Medical Imaging Systems B.V., Opsens Inc., Pie Medical Imaging BV (PMI), Siemens Healthineers AG, and Terumo Medical Corporation.

