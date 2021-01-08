Fracking Chemicals Market 2021 – Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge 2027 | Dow, BASF SE, DowDuPont, FTS International

When excellent resources from research, development, consulting, assessment, compliance and regulatory services field work together, such brilliant Fracking Chemicals report is put forth for the customers. This market research report contains a quality research which has been carried out with transparent research studies. Incredible industry experience, industry insight, talent solutions and latest technology are employed while forming this report. Fracking Chemicals industry report aids to get expert solutions and potential capabilities. It keeps marketplace clearly into the focus with the work, insights and analysis that has been carried out during research. Moreover, market research analysis data is presented in the detailed pattern in this document.

The key players profiled in this study includes Dow, BASF SE, Halliburton, Schlumberger Limited, DowDuPont, Albemarle Corporation, FTS International, Calfrac Well Services Ltd., EOG Resources, Inc., Weatherford, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Ashland, Baker Hughes Company, Albemarle Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Clariant and C&J Energy Services among other.

Competitive Landscape and Fracking Chemicals Market Share Analysis

Fracking Chemicals market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Fracking Chemicals market.

Global Fracking Chemicals Market Description:

The fracking chemicals market is estimated to be driven by changing trend toward horizontal drilling due to its systemic mechanism to recuperate the unusual shale reserves with hydraulic fracturing technology. The energy security offered by domestic supply of natural gas is resulting in high adoption of fracking chemicals in various industries thus supporting growth of the market. The shifting inclination toward gas a transitional fuel, increased production rates, increasing energy demand for energy due to the rising population along with constant advancement of unconventional sources of oil and gas to ensure energy security and to reduce dependence on foreign oil imports are also expected to flourish the growth of the target market. Moreover, the rising investment in R&D along with striving toward the development of eco-friendly fracking chemicals and waterless fracturing-foams will foster various new opportunities that will accelerate the growth of the fracking chemicals market in the above mentioned forecast period.

However, the water availability and contamination concerns and public concerns regarding effects of hydraulic fracturing are acting as the major limitation for the growth of the fracking chemicals market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027, whereas the many fracking chemicals are recognized as toxic and acquire high VOC content which will pose as market challenge for fracking chemicals market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fracking Chemicals Market

Fracking chemicals market size is valued at USD 61.68 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.40% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on fracking chemicals market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The Fracking Chemicals Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Function (Gelling Agent, Friction Reducer, Corrosion Inhibitor, Biocide, Surfactant, Scale Inhibitor, Clay Stabilizer, Cross-Linkers, PH Adjusting Agent, Iron Control Agent, Others)

Fluid Type (Water-Based, Oil-Based, Foam-Based, Other), Well Type (Vertical, Horizontal and Directional)

