Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast By 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fracking Chemicals and Fluids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global fracking chemicals and fluids market size experienced healthy growth during 2014-2019. Fracking refers to the process of drilling into the earth to create fissures and extract gas and crude oil. It includes injecting a solution, which is made using water, sand and various chemicals, in drilling wells at high pressure. This assists in increasing the number of hydrocarbons, preventing corrosion of the wells, clogs and bacterial growth, and lubricating the extraction process. Different chemicals are generally used in fracking to perform functions that vary depending on the required characteristics.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fracking-chemicals-fluids-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The rising consumption of energy, along with advancements in offshore activities, represents one of the key factors bolstering the global fracking chemicals and fluids market growth. Apart from this, the leading manufacturers operating in the industry are investing significantly in the research and development (R&D) activities to develop environment-friendly fracking chemicals and non-toxic drilling fluids. This is expected to create a positive influence on the market growth in the coming years.

Breakup by Type:

Water-Based

Foam-Based

Gelled Oil-Based

Others

Breakup by Well Type:

Horizontal Wells

Vertical Wells

Breakup by Function Type:

Gelling Agent

Friction Reducer

Surfactant

Scale Inhibitor

Clay Stabilizer

Acid

Cross-Linkers

Breaker

Ph Adjusting Agent

Iron Control Agent

Corrosion Inhibitor

Biocide

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Albermarle Corporation

Ashland Inc.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

BASF SE

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Clariant International Ltd.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

FTS International, Halliburton Company

Pioneer Engineering Services

Schlumberger Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Weatherford International

Ask Analyst for Customization and Download full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fracking-chemicals-fluids-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic. We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Levulinic Acid Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/levulinic-acid-market

Antistatic Agents Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antistatic-agents-market

Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/antifouling-paints-coatings-market

Polycarbonate Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polycarbonate-market

Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyurethane-foam-market

Polyethylene Furanoate Films Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyethylene-furanoate-films-market

Masterbatch Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/masterbatch-market

Fermentation Chemicals Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fermentation-chemicals-market

Plastic Additives Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/plastic-additives-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group