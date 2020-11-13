Frac Sand Market : Report Explored In Latest Research To 2020 – 2026 | Major Giants – Emerge Energy Services., Hi-Crush Inc., U.S. SILICA

Global frac sand market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8931.41 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 15.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising oil and gas exploration activities, the growing adoption of hydraulic fracturing techniques and cost-effectiveness over other proppants.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Emerge Energy Services., Hi-Crush , U.S. SILICA., Chieftain Sand, , Di-Corp, LaPrairie Group of Companies, Sibelco, Source Energy Services, Victory Nickel , Vista Proppants and Logistics, Chongqing Changjiang Bearing Co.,, CARBO Ceramics , Fairmount Santrol, SmartSand, , Badger Mining Corporation, Preferred Sand, Permian Frac SandSuperior Silica Sands, Atlas Sand Company,Liberty Materials Sierra Frac Sand,amongst others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Market Definition: Global Frac Sand Market

Frac sand is naturally occurring high purity quartz sand that has been processed from pure and organic sandstone. It is highly durable, strong and a crush resistant material that is adopted for oil exploitation and natural gas exploration. It is used as a proppant in the process of hydraulic fracturing process to extract out petroleum fluids such as natural gas, oil and other related petroleum products from pore spaces into the well.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for oil and gas over the globe accelerates the growth of this market

The rising adoption of hydraulic fracturing process to extract oil raises the demand for frac sand as more than thousand tons of frac sand is needed for a single hydraulic fracturing process

Release of fine-mesh frac sand and increased demand for the same due to its enhanced features boosts the growth of this market

Frac sand is less expensive and cost friendly compared to its substitutes such as resin-coated and ceramic proppants

Rising demand for petroleum based products also contribute to its growth

Technological advancements in the process of oil extraction

Market Restraints:

Lack of proper infrastructure and transportation system hinders the growth of this market

Fluctuations in the price of oil also restrains the growth of this market

Fall in the practice of drilling activities effects its growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Gen6 Proppants (Gen6), a frac sand solution provider has installed a new frac sand mine by purchasing 1000 mine in order to increase its production capacity. With this purchase, it would not only increase its product base but would also provide high quality frac sand at an effective cost with a low distribution cost. Thus, Gn6 Proppants would expand its business in the region of Haynesville and would soon export the same globally.

In July 2016, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc., in order to expand its frac sand business, entered into an agreement to acquire regional frac sand producer in Texas. With this acquisition, it would satisfy its customers and produce the best quality frac sand by making the most use of the Texas mine. It would expand their customer base and product offering, by offering high quality and cost effective proppants

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Frac Sand Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Frac Sand Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Frac Sand Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Frac Sand.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Frac Sand.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Frac Sand by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Frac Sand Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Frac Sand Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Frac Sand.

Chapter 9: Frac Sand Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2020 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

