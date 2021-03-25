Frac Sand Market Outlook 2021, Industry Leading Players Revenue and Forecast By 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Frac Sand Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global frac sand market reached a value of US$ 7.27 Billion in 2020. Frac sand is high-purity quartz sand processed from sandstone. Made up of small and round particles, it is used in the process of hydraulic fracturing. Frac sand, along with large quantities of water and industrial fluids, is utilized to open the underground cracks while fracturing the shale to produce petroleum fluids such as oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The small perforations present on the surface become larger fractures due to the high-pressure water stream. Frac sand is employed to hold the fractures open to avoid interruption of the process of natural gas and oil derivation.

Global Frac Sand Market Trends:

One of the major factors bolstering the growth of the market is the thriving oil and gas industry. Owing to the continually increasing demand for petroleum and gas, there has been a significant rise in the number of oil exploration activities across the globe. Furthermore, unconventional methods like shale fracturing are widely being adopted to extract oil and gas in a more efficient manner. This consequently is driving the demand for frac sand as it is an integral part of the hydraulic fracturing process. Moreover, manufacturers are constantly engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce efficient and high-quality frac sand. For instance, manufacturers have fine-mesh frac sand that enhances the flow of the fluid while it is being released from the shale. Other factors including the cost-effectiveness of frac sand as compared to resin-coated and ceramic proppants are further creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of the major player operating in the market include CARBO Ceramics, Emerge Energy Services, Fairmount Santrol, Hi-Crush, Source Energy Services, U.S Silica, Preferred Sands, Badger Mining Corporation, Unimin Corporation, Chieftain Sand, Smart Sand Inc. and Chongqing Changjiang.

Market Breakup by Type:

1. White Sand

2. Brown Sand

3. Others

On the basis of the type, the market has been divided into white sand, brown sand and others. Amongst these, white sand represents the most preferred segment, exhibiting a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Oil Exploitation

2. Natural Gas Exploration

3. Others

Based on the application, the market has been segregated into oil exploitation, natural gas exploration and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, the market has been categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. At present, North America holds the leading position in the market.

