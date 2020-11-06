Frac Sand Market: Is Slated To Witness Tremendous Growth To 2026 | Top Players- Emerge Energy Services., Hi-Crush Inc., U.S. SILICA

A large scale Frac Sand Market report gives wide-ranging analysis of the market structure and the evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the Frac Sand industry. This market research report takes into account the comprehension of business goals and requirements to bridge the gap by delivering the most proper and suitable solutions. This market report contains company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2020 – 2026. The Frac Sand report makes organization up to date with the profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics.

Global frac sand market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8931.41 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 15.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising oil and gas exploration activities, the growing adoption of hydraulic fracturing techniques and cost-effectiveness over other proppants.

Market Definition: Global Frac Sand Market

Frac sand is naturally occurring high purity quartz sand that has been processed from pure and organic sandstone. It is highly durable, strong and a crush resistant material that is adopted for oil exploitation and natural gas exploration. It is used as a proppant in the process of hydraulic fracturing process to extract out petroleum fluids such as natural gas, oil and other related petroleum products from pore spaces into the well.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for oil and gas over the globe accelerates the growth of this market

The rising adoption of hydraulic fracturing process to extract oil raises the demand for frac sand as more than thousand tons of frac sand is needed for a single hydraulic fracturing process

Release of fine-mesh frac sand and increased demand for the same due to its enhanced features boosts the growth of this market

Frac sand is less expensive and cost friendly compared to its substitutes such as resin-coated and ceramic proppants

Rising demand for petroleum based products also contribute to its growth

Technological advancements in the process of oil extraction

Market Restraints:

Lack of proper infrastructure and transportation system hinders the growth of this market

Fluctuations in the price of oil also restrains the growth of this market

Fall in the practice of drilling activities effects its growth

Frac Sand Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Frac Sand Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Frac Sand manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Emerge Energy Services., Hi-Crush , U.S. SILICA., Chieftain Sand, , Di-Corp, LaPrairie Group of Companies, Sibelco, Source Energy Services, Victory Nickel , Vista Proppants and Logistics, Chongqing Changjiang Bearing Co.,, CARBO Ceramics , Fairmount Santrol, SmartSand, , Badger Mining Corporation, Preferred Sand, Permian Frac SandSuperior Silica Sands, Atlas Sand Company,Liberty Materials Sierra Frac Sand,amongst others.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@

