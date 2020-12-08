Frac Sand Market 2020: Global Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2027|Key Players – Emerge Energy Services., Hi-Crush Inc., U.S. SILICA., Chieftain Sand, Inc., Di-Corp, LaPrairie Group of Companies

Market Insights

Global frac sand market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8931.41 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 15.20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising oil and gas exploration activities, the growing adoption of hydraulic fracturing techniques and cost-effectiveness over other proppants.

Major Market Players Covered in The Frac Sand Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the frac sand market are Emerge Energy Services., Hi-Crush Inc., U.S. SILICA., Chieftain Sand, Inc., Di-Corp, LaPrairie Group of Companies, Sibelco, Source Energy Services, Victory Nickel Inc., Vista Proppants and Logistics, Chongqing Changjiang Bearing Co., Ltd., CARBO Ceramics Inc., Fairmount Santrol, SmartSand, Inc., Badger Mining Corporation, Preferred Sand, Permian Frac Sand LLC, Superior Silica Sands, Atlas Sand Company, LLC, Liberty Materials Inc, Sierra Frac Sand, LLC, amongst others.

Global Frac Sand Market Scope and Segments

By Type

Northern White Sand

Brown (Brady) Sand

Others

By Application

Oil Exploitation

Natural Gas Exploration

Regional Analysis

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Frac Sand Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Frac Sand market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Frac Sand Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Frac Sand

Chapter 4: Presenting Frac Sand Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Frac Sand market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

