Fox News Host Mark Levin’s War on ‘Imbecile’ Far-Right Congressmen Just Got Uglier

A skirmish between shouty Fox Information host Mark Levin and several other conservative congressmen who’ve stood in the way in which of Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s Home speakership has changed into an all-out warfare.

Late Tuesday afternoon, far-right Rep. Andy Biggs, one of many 5 members who took an insult-laden verbal lashing from Levin final week, fired again on the right-wing speak radio host with equal ferocity.

“Levin is the largest fraud in politics proper now. For years, this man castigated McCarthy publicly (with no disgrace). Now, he’s all in for him and desires his viewers to show a blind eye,” Biggs declared on Twitter. “Complete fraud.”

The Arizona congressman’s tweet was paired with a photoshopped picture of Levin holding a pair of flip flops whereas standing on a fictional Flip-Flop Island. “Complete Fraud & Flip-Flopper,” the graphic labeled the Fox host. The picture additionally included a number of previous quotes exhibiting how Levin had beforehand ripped McCarthy as being a “RINO dimwit” and “BOUGHT AND PAID FOR”—preventing phrases in Trumpworld.

From there, the name-calling has solely grown extra intense.

On his Tuesday night radio present, Levin responded to Biggs’ tweet by calling him “a phony, a pretend, and a fraud.” (Whereas Levin payments himself as ideologically constant over time, he most notably was a “By no means Trumper” earlier than changing into the ex-president’s casual image e-book hype man. Likewise, his views on McCarthy seem to have developed over time.)

“He seems on cable now and again with that goofball look. He’s barely in a position to full sentences,” the radio host continued, earlier than arguing that Biggs merely seeks to create “drama” over his opposition to McCarthy’s speakership.

“I don’t know if McCarthy will change into the best speaker in American historical past or the worst speaker in historical past,” Levin stated. “That may be handled after the actual fact, however proper now, Biggs is deceiving his constituents, deceiving the American folks that he has some plan to go ahead.”

From there, as a substitute of providing up a lot of a proof for his previous McCarthy-bashing, Levin proceeded to label Biggs an “imbecile” and a “moron.”

Fox Information Host Mark Levin Melts Down at ‘Bonehead’ Matt Gaetz

“We’re dropping our nation. It’s unraveling, and Andy Biggs will not be the reply, and he doesn’t have any solutions. He’s a moron. He’s an imbecile,” the radio host concluded. “He’s a bleeding hemorrhoid on the physique politic!”

The weird warfare between a decidedly right-wing Fox Information and his uber-conservative congressional counterparts started late final month when Biggs, together with compatriots Reps. Matt Gaetz, Bob Good, Ralph Norman, and Matt Rosendale signaled their intention to oppose McCarthy’s ascent to the U.S. Home speaker position. In response, Levin—ever the shouter—declared the 5 lawmakers to be “boneheads” and “saboteurs” taking part in “proper into the fingers of the media.”

Biggs’ workplace didn’t return The Each day Beast’s request for touch upon Wednesday. Whereas McCarthy received a Home Republican nomination to develop into speaker, he’ll nonetheless face a ground vote in January, the place he might encounter troubles if greater than three Republicans vote towards handing him the gavel.

