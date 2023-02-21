Fox News Analyst Uses Trump’s Go-To Insult Against Him

Fox Information chief political analyst Brit Hume stated Donald Trump was a “loser” within the 2020 election as he forged doubt on the previous president’s probabilities in 2024.

Hume spoke to Fox Information anchor Bret Baier on “Particular Report” Monday concerning the presidential race after Trump spent the weekend posting incessantly about his possible rival for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Hume stated it was “inevitable” that Trump would assault DeSantis “as a result of, clearly, Mr. Trump acknowledges that this governor, who simply received reelection by practically 20 factors, is in the intervening time, within the eyes of most individuals, a winner.”

“Whereas he, Mr. Trump ― though there’s skeptics about the way it occurred – was a loser,” he added.

Trump has used the time period “loser” liberally to castigate people and teams he doesn’t like ― together with political rivals, journalists, media organizations, terrorists and celebrities.

A staunch conservative, Hume has been extremely important of the previous president because the Capitol riot and sometimes suggests Trump’s affect on the GOP is dwindling away. It comes amid a reported shift away from supporting Trump at Fox Information and different media organizations owned by Rupert Murdoch.

DeSantis, who’s extensively anticipated to be a contender within the 2024 presidential marketing campaign, cruised to reelection victory within the November gubernatorial election. Many commentators dubbed him the largest winner of the midterms and Trump the largest loser, after a spate of Trump-backed candidates didn’t win their seats.

Up to now, solely two Republicans have introduced their candidacy for 2024: Trump and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley.

