Fox Life shows Christmas films this summer

Christmas is when a channel wants: Fox Life is showing Christmas movies this month

This special themed program of the television station, which has almost become a tradition, starts on July 19 and ends on July 27.

You will really feel it at Christmas.

For many, Christmas is the best time of the year. So why just celebrate in December? With this in mind and to present the audience, Fox Life is bringing several romantic television films from this magical time from July 19-27.

At the beginning of these Christmas weeks there will be “A Christmas Love Song” and “A Midnight Kiss” to see. The next day, July 20th, “Christmas at The Plaza” and “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy” bring Christmas to your home. You can expect two more Christmas movies to be broadcast on July 21: “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” and “Christmas Under The Stars”.

After a day off, the special program returns with “A Christmas Duet”. The latest movies from the period to air on Fox Life are “Christmas at Graceland: Home For The Holidays” on July 26th and “Holiday Date” on July 27th.

It’s the third year in a row that Fox Life has relied on this type of content this summer, taking it from the heat of the season to the magic and happiness of Christmas.