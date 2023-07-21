Four Charged in Gold Coin Theft From German Museum

The break-in seemed just like the work of execs.

It started after midnight on Nov. 22, 2022, when somebody lower fiber optic cables at a telecommunications middle within the small German city of Manching, in Bavaria, knocking out web and phone connections in 13,000 households.

Then, simply earlier than 1:30 a.m., the Celtic and Roman Museum was damaged into. Inside 9 minutes, thieves had pried open two locked doorways and a show case, the police mentioned.

When museum employees members arrived within the morning, they discovered probably the most priceless artifacts within the constructing had been gone: a cache of 483 historical gold cash, which had been believed up to now again to roughly 100 years earlier than the delivery of Jesus.