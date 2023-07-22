Four Are Missing After Severe Flooding in Nova Scotia

4 individuals had been lacking on Saturday after torrential flooding swept by way of Nova Scotia, Canada, forcing many residents to evacuate their houses, whereas others needed to be rescued by boat, officers stated.

The 4 individuals had been reported lacking early on Saturday morning in West Hants, about 50 miles northwest of Halifax, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police stated in an announcement.

Two had been youngsters, between the ages of two and 12, who had been touring in a automobile that grew to become submerged, the police stated. Three different individuals within the automotive with them had been capable of escape, the police stated.

Individually, an adolescent and one other man had been lacking after a automobile they had been in grew to become submerged on a flooded highway. Two others touring with them had been rescued, the police stated.