Foundry Resin Market Size, Share to Witness Remunerative Growth During 2020-2026-Live Now

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report, Foundry resins are applied as resin binders to transform sand into hardened molds and cores. Resins commonly used by the foundry industry include phenol-formaldehyde, phenolic-urethane and furan. Global Foundry Resin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

The report offers a breakdown of market shares by application, including Automotive, General Engineering, Agriculture Machines, Aerospace. On the basis of region, the foundry resin industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Application:

– Automotive

– General Engineering

– Agriculture Machines

– Aerospace

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the foundry resin market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– ASK Chemicals GmbH

– Covia Holdings Corporation

– A?ukurova Kimya EndA 1/4 strisi A.A?.

– Dynea AS

– Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC

– HA-International, LLC

– Henan Huilong Chemical Co.,Ltd.

– Jinan Shengquan Group Share Holding Co., Ltd.

– Kao Corporation

– KOLON Industries, Inc.

– Pinova, Inc.

– Qufu Hualong Foundry Materials Co., Ltd.

– Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material Co., Ltd.

– Suzhou Xingye Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

– UCP Chemicals AG

– Zhejiang Tianqi New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global foundry resin market.

– To classify and forecast global foundry resin market based on application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global foundry resin market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global foundry resin market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global foundry resin market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global foundry resin market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of foundry resin

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to foundry resin

