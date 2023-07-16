Fossils Where They Don’t Belong? Maybe We Just Didn’t Look Hard Enough.

In 1996, paleontologists made a startling discovery in northwestern Madagascar. Amongst dinosaur bones and sandy sediment there emerged a 167-million-year-old tiny jaw fragment with three enamel. It belonged to Ambondro mahabo, a species that was 25 million years older than any mammal of its variety ever discovered.

And it wasn’t purported to be there. On the time, what was identified of the fossil document pointed overwhelmingly to the conclusion that fashionable mammals’ forerunners arose within the Northern Hemisphere.

“The prevailing knowledge recommended that we shouldn’t discover one thing like that from the time interval we have been sampling, nor from the Southern Hemisphere,” mentioned John Flynn, the paleontologist who led that dig and is now the Frick curator of fossil mammals on the American Museum of Pure Historical past in New York.

It takes greater than a single fossil to overturn a whole idea of evolution. However a evaluation of present fossil holdings revealed final 12 months within the journal Alcheringa sought to show many years of paleontological knowledge on its head. After an exhaustive examine of skulls, jaws and enamel, a workforce of Australian paleontologists introduced their conclusion that fashionable mammals originated within the Southern Hemisphere.