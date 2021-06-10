Forward Collision Warning System for Automotive Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Forward Collision Warning System for Automotive Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Forward Collision Warning System for Automotive industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Forward Collision Warning System for Automotive Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global forward collision warning system for automotive market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 33.58 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.98% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for automated vehicles and rising safety awareness is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Forward collision warning system or collision avoidance system or collision mitigation system is specially designed system whose main aim is to reduce austerity of an accident. They are designed to eliminate the accidents between railways, marines, automobiles etc. It uses technologies like LiDAR, ultrasonic; RADAR etc. do detect the collisions. Blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning system, etc. are some of the common forward collision warning system.

Market Drivers:

Increasing safety concerns is driving the growth of this market

Rising demand for automated vehicle is another factor acting as a driver for the growth of the market

Technological advancement and development is enhancing the growth in the market

Strict government regulation related to forward collision warning system is a key factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

High installation cost is hindering the market growth

Presence of low- price carmaker is another factor restraining the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Forward Collision Warning System for Automotive Market

By Type

Adaptive Cruise Control

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Lane Departure Warning System

Parking assistance

Blind Spot Detection

Others

By Technology

LiDAR

RADAR

Ultrasonic

Camera

By Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Marine

Rail

Others

By Product Type

Airborne Collision Avoidance System

Traffic Collision Avoidance System

Terrain Awareness and Warning System

FLARM

Ground Proximity Warning System

Portable Collision Avoidance System

Synthetic Vision

Obstacle Collision Avoidance System

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Conplant announced the launch of their new smart collision avoidance system namely Integrated Intelligent Collision Avoidance System (IICAS) which has the ability to slow down the machine whenever they detect any problem in the machine. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand for safety among population. It also has True 3D Smart Cameras which have the ability to detect potential collisions.

In January 2019, Nanotron Technologies GmbH announced the launch of their new PDS2400 Collision Avoidance Solution (CAS) for open-pit mine safety. It is specially designed to supports collision awareness and proximity warning between fast moving vehicles. It also has ready-to-go system and turnkey which usually requires calibration before use. They have the ability to track objectswith an accuracy upto 10cm.

Competitive Analysis: Global Forward Collision Warning System for Automotive Market

Global forward collision warning system for automotive market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of forward collision warning system for automotive market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Forward Collision Warning System for Automotive Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global forward collision warning system for automotive market are Delphi Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO CORPORATION, Autoliv Inc, Becker Mining, Wabtec Corporation, Siemens, Collins Aerospace., Alstom, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Honeywell International Inc, Saab AB, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Gentex Corporation, Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Major Highlights of Forward Collision Warning System for Automotive market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Forward Collision Warning System for Automotive market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Forward Collision Warning System for Automotive market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Forward Collision Warning System for Automotive market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

