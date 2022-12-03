‘Fortnite’ Chapter 4 Trailer Shows How The New Map Is Created

Replace:

The precise cinematic trailer is dwell now so I’m updating this submit with the official—and nicer wanting—video (above).

This was the ultimate phase in right now’s Fractured live-event which you’ll be able to examine right here.

Authentic Story:

The cinematic trailer for Fortnite’s upcoming Chapter 4, Season 1 has leaked on-line simply hours earlier than the massive Chapter 3, Season 4 ‘Fractured’ dwell occasion.

Clearly massive spoilers forward and within the video.

Principally, it seems that Brie Larson’s Paradigm has misplaced the battle in opposition to the mysterious oozing Chrome that has taken over the map in the course of the ‘Paradise’ season.

She’s compelled to destroy the map solely and piece collectively a brand new one, telling the gamers that she will be able to’t assist them anymore. From right here on, they’ve to assist themselves.

Fortnite Credit score: Epic Video games

I admit, I’m a bit misplaced within the recreation’s present narrative, which they haven’t actually fleshed out a lot not too long ago. This propels us into a brand new Chapter narratively additionally, although it’s unclear what comes subsequent even after watching the trailer.

I suppose Christmas stuff comes subsequent! The Days Of Fortnite occasion, Christmas presents and so forth, all on a model new map. That ought to be enjoyable!

