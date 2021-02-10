Fortified Edible Oils Market Forthcoming Developments during 2020-2027

Global Fortified Edible Oils Market 2020 Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and manufacturing technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market.

Edible oil fortification is a process of deliberately increasing the essential micronutrients’ content to improve the nutritional quality of the oil and offer a health benefit with negligible health risk. This is done by adding minerals and Vitamins. All kinds of edible oils can be cottonseed, fortified soybean, palm olein, mustard, groundnut, etc.

The List of Companies

1. Adani Wilmar

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. Bunge Limited

4. Conagra Brands, Inc.

5. BASF SE

6. Cargill Incorporated

7. Nestle S.A.

8. Ruchi Soya Industries Limited

9. Liberty Oil Mills

10. Lam Soon Group and Borges International Group

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing health awareness among individuals is a major factor expected to drive the global market growth. An increase in the utilization of fortified edible oils as cooking oil is projected to achieve maximum penetration in the near future. Furthermore, increasing vitamin deficiency concerns such as vitamin A deficiency (VAD) because of individuals’ busy lifestyles is also expected to propel the global fortified edible oils market. However, high prices of fortified edible oils, compared to normal edible oils, may act as a key restraining factor for the global fortified edible oils market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Fortified Edible Oils Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Food and Beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the fortified edible oils market with detailed market segmentation by product type, micronutrient, distribution channel, and geography. The global fortified edible oils market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fortified edible oils market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global fortified edible oils market is segmented on the basis of product type, micronutrient, distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the fortified edible oils market is segmented into palm oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, olive oil, corn oil, canola oil, rice bran oil, and other oils. On the basis of micronutrient, the fortified edible oils market is segmented into vitamin A, vitamin D, vitamin E, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the fortified edible oils market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, grocery stores, online, specialty stores, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global fortified edible oils market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Fortified edible oils market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

