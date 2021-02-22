Fortified Cereal Market 2021-2027 Industry Trend and Demands Research Report

The Fortified Cereal Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Fortified Cereal Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Fortified foods mainly contain added vitamins & minerals that aren’t naturally present in them. As the same size serving of an unfortified wheat cereal meets only 10% of the DV, much of breakfast cereals’ iron content may be owing to fortification. Many packaged, ready-to-eat bowls of cereal are fortified. Breakfast cereals are commonly fortified with the nutrients such as vitamin A, thiamine (vitamin B1), riboflavin (vitamin B2), niacin (vitamin B3), vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin D, folic acid, zinc, iron, and calcium.

Top Key Players:- bbott Nutrition Limited, Food For Life, Inc., Freedom Foods Group Limited, General Mills Inc., Grape Nuts, Inc., Kellogg Company, Nestle S.A.

The fortified cereal market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as increasing health consciousness in people in developed economies. Also, a growing trend for convenience food products due to the busy lifestyle of consumers is further fueling the market demand. Fortified cereal offers various health benefits, including improving nutrition intake, lower risk of birth defect, and many others. Due to these benefits, consumers are highly adopting these products and including them in their regular diet. This is further propelling the studied market growth.

The global fortified cereal market is segmented on the basis of cereal type, nutrient type, and distribution channel. On the basis of cereal type, the fortified cereal market is segmented into wheat, rice, barley, oat, corn, and others. The fortified cereal market on the basis of the nutrient type is classified into minerals and vitamins. On the basis of distribution channel, global fortified cereal market is bifurcated into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, and others.

