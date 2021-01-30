Forthcoming Digital Freight Brokerage Market Is Growing Gloriously with C.H. Robinson, Cargocentric Inc., CEVA Logistics, Convoy, Coyote Logistics, LLC, DAT Solutions, LLC, DB Schenker Logistics, DHL International GmbH, Echo Global Logistics, Cargomatic Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc., Kintetsu World Express

The increasing adoption of smartphones and mobile applications among shippers and carriers to match their services and needs is a growing trend. The proliferation of smartphones and tablets makes this process much more efficient by letting shippers find carriers on demand and offers price transparency. Most of the players in the market act as mobile-based freight brokers who provide a mobile platform, where shippers and carriers can interact directly. Value-added services provided on mobile platforms by market players are responsible for shippers and carriers opting for digital solutions. Shippers can monitor their shipment in real-time with an online freight application. It also provides the delivery photo, along with a signed invoice for landing

Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market In terms of revenue, the global digital freight brokerage market was valued at over US$ 836.06 Million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of +43% from 2021 to 2028, to reach US$ 21,355.49 Million by 2028.

The Digital Freight Brokerage market in the U. S. is estimated at US$341 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.7% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2028 trailing a CAGR of +43% through 2028.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.3% and 35.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.

Digital Freight Brokerage Market Key Players:-

C.H. Robinson, Cargocentric Inc., CEVA Logistics, Convoy, Coyote Logistics, LLC, DAT Solutions, LLC, DB Schenker Logistics, DHL International GmbH, Echo Global Logistics, Cargomatic Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc., Kintetsu World Express, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Loadsmart Inc., Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., TGMatrix Limited., Transfix, Trucker Path Inc., Truckstop.com, Uber Freight, and uShip Inc.

Digital Freight Brokerage Market 2021 is a new report released by the which provides a qualitative insight into the factors that affect global market growth. It provides extensive research into the competitive landscape of the market and also takes into account the market share of the major customers and the overall market in each region by estimating sales and sales.

Digital Freight Brokerage Market, by Platform

Specialized & Generic Marketplaces

Crowd Shipping Platform

Digital Freight Exchange

Tender Platform

Digital Freight Brokerage Market, by Deployment

Desktop

Mobile

Digital Freight Brokerage Market, by Transportation Mode

Roadways Truck Trailer Lorry

Seaways

Airways

Railways

Digital Freight Brokerage Market, by End User

Digital/Virtual Forwarders

Logistics Companies

3PL

The report categorizes the global Digital Freight Brokerage Market across the global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East on the basis of productivity and manufacturing base.

It has been collected using two research methodologies such as primary and secondary research. This section of the research report summarizes global Digital Freight Brokerage Market analysis by reviewing current market frameworks with historical records.

