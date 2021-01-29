Forthcoming Anti-counterfeit Food Packaging Market (2021-2028) is Developing Magnificently with Zebra Technologies, Alien Technology Corp., AlpVision, Avery Dennison Corp., SICPA HOLDING SA

The malpractice of introducing counterfeit products is severely affecting the global food industry, causing legitimate and well-established brands tangible and intangible losses. Such unethical practices affect the revenue of food companies and also create distrust towards brands among end-users. Major players in the global food industry are constantly striving to remove counterfeit products from their supply chain, as these affect their sales revenue, thus impacting profits. Besides this, poor quality of counterfeit products affects respective brand image of various companies and also raises severe health concerns among consumers. Well-industrialised counterfeit products are so well packaged that normal detection techniques are unable to effectively spot any difference during regular inspection, and these products are sent to the retail market for sale.

Anti-counterfeit food packaging technology has emerged in the recent past, and has been proving to be an efficient and important solution against counterfeiting globally. Since food products are available easily at all levels of the market, the food industry is most vulnerable. Increasing cases of counterfeiting in the food industry are forcing manufacturers to use anti-counterfeit food packaging at various levels, and this is expected to increase growth of the concerned market significantly over the forecast period.

This Report covers the major segments and sub-segments to provide in-depth information worldwide. The report would emphasis on all the key and potential driving forces and hurdles in the global and regional markets. Regionally, market can be split into: North America, Europe, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Top Vendors of Anti-counterfeit Food Packaging Market:-

Zebra Technologies

Alien Technology Corp.

AlpVision

Avery Dennison Corp.

SICPA HOLDING SA

