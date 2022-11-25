Forsen rants about his chat’s repeated questions about updating drivers

Swedish selection streamer Sebastian “Forsen” went viral on Reddit after a clip of him ranting in opposition to his viewers surfaced on-line. The streamer took offense at his chat for repeatedly asking him to replace the drivers and software program on his PC.

It’s evident that Sebastian was irritated by individuals nagging him to replace his system and retaliated fairly aggressively. Bluntly accusing the updates as the rationale he was confronted with a Blue Display of Demise just lately, he acknowledged:

“It do not do sh*t, if something it makes sh*t worse. As clearly proven by yesterday’s f*cking Blue Display. Alright?”

“F*ck your driver updates”: An irate Forsen criticizes driver and software program updates

Whereas watching a YouTube video on stream, the Swede was referred to as out by a text-to-speech message from an viewers member who referred to as him a “noob” for not updating drivers. It additional insulted the streamer by calling him trash:

“When the noob will not replace drivers, that could be a massive downside. Massive re*ard streamer. 26 years outdated drivers, that is an issue. It is not possible to stream. You f*cking trash streamer. You recognize trash? You might be f*cking trash. F*cking ineffective streamer.”

Forsen hit again, referring to a crash from the day earlier than. He advised his viewers that he had up to date the drivers yesterday:

“No. Your brains are f*cking ineffective. You wanna know the final time I f*cking up to date my drivers and restarted my PC for Home windows replace? Yesterday, earlier than the stream of Warzone. Examine motherf*cking mate.”

He added one other standpoint to his argument, saying one should not attempt to repair one thing that is not damaged:

“What the f*ck did I inform you? You f*cking re*ards… If it ain’t fucking broke, do not fucking repair it you silly c*nts, speaking about drivers each different Friday…”

Timestamp 0:18:42

After reiterating his story of the crash, Forsen maintained that the updates have been there for some nefarious purpose to make shoppers purchase newer merchandise by breaking their present PCs. He acknowledged:

“F*ck you and f*ck your driver updates, and f*ck your Home windows f*cking updates, alright? It is sh*t. You do not f*cking want it, ever. They’re actually breaking your f*cking PC, so it’s important to purchase a brand new PC with each replace, similar to f*cking cellphone firms. They’re making it worse, so that you simply need to f*cking substitute it.”

Fan reactions to the clip

The streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFails welcomed the clip as followers expressed their appreciation of the rant. A couple of even referred to as him a conspiracy theorist in an approving method, whereas others joked about his age. Listed here are a number of the reactions from the subreddit:

With over 1.6 million followers on Twitch, Forsen is a extremely fashionable streamer who performs a wide range of video games resembling Name of Responsibility Warzone and Counter Strike: International Offensive.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



