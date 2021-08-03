Forsa survey: Scholz for Baerbock and Laschet | free press

Who would have the best chance as chancellor in direct elections? In a Forsa question, Olaf Scholz leads the way.

Berlin (dpa) – Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is still leading the direct duel of the chancellor candidates, according to a Forsa survey.

According to the “trend barometer” of RTL and ntv, the SPD politician would receive 21 percent of the vote in direct elections. Green candidate Annalena Baerbock would fall to 18 percent, while CDU competitor Armin Laschet fell to 15 percent. Not even half of Union supporters would choose the CDU chairman as chancellor.

The chancellor is not directly elected in Germany, but the popularity of the candidates can influence the election results. There had already been several polls last weekend, according to which Scholz overtook the competition in favor of the voters.

However, such investigations are always full of uncertainty. The declining party ties and increasingly shorter voting decisions, among other things, make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weigh the collected data. The Forsa Institute gives a statistical margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.