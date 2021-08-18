Forsa: SPD overtakes Greens and gets closer to Union | free press

Cologne (dpa) – The SPD is catching up with voters, is now also passing the Greens at polling station Forsa and is getting closer to the Union.

The social democrats around chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz gain two percentage points in RTL/ntv’s trend barometer compared to the previous week and are only two points behind the Union, which remains at 23 percent, at 21 percent. The last time they caught up with the CDU and CSU was in March 2017, when the nomination of ultimately failed Chancellor candidate Martin Schulz gave them a temporary boost.

The Greens lose one point and are now at 19 percent. The SPD had already overtaken the Greens in the Insa Institute’s investigation two days ago, but was still far behind the Union.

The Forsa values ​​of the other Bundestag parties did not change: FDP 12 percent, AfD 10 and Linke 6. The other smaller parties together still get 9 percent, but none of them come close to 3 percent. The number of non-voters and undecided is 26 percent, which is higher than the proportion of non-voters in the 2017 federal elections (23.8).

According to the announcement, the CDU/CSU and SPD could claim the chancellery, but not the Greens. The clearest majority would be a coalition of the Union, SPD and FDP. An alliance of the Union, the Greens and the FDP or of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP would also be possible. Only a slim majority would currently have a red-red-green left alliance.

In the matter of a purely theoretical direct election for chancellor, SPD candidate Scholz may extend his lead. He has gained three percentage points from the previous week and is now 29 percent ahead of Chancellor Armin Laschet (unchanged 12) and Green candidate Annalena Baerbock (15; minus 1). Scholz (27) is also ahead of Laschet (24) among the former union voters.

A quarter of eligible voters who are currently for a party other than the union say they would rather vote for the CDU or the CSU if the chancellor candidate changes to CSU boss Markus Söder. If only half of their announcement got out, the Union would come in at 33 percent, Forsa said.

Election polls are generally always full of uncertainty. The declining party ties and increasingly shorter voting decisions, among other things, make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weigh the collected data. In principle, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not a prediction of the outcome of the election.