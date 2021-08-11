Forsa poll: Union loses, SPD one point behind Greens | free press

A few weeks before the general election at the end of September, surveys are trying to shed light on the outcome. But the question of the reliability of these predictions keeps coming back.

Berlin (dpa) – In a new Forsa poll on the federal elections, the Union lost three percentage points compared to the previous week and is now at just 23 percent.

The SPD, on the other hand, gained three percentage points and came in at 19 percent, according to the trend barometer of RTL/ntv published on Wednesday. This is the best value since April 2018.

The Greens remained unchanged at 20 percent, just one point ahead of the Social Democrats. For the AfD, too, nothing changed at ten percent. The FDP gained one percentage point to 12 percent, the left lost one point to seven percent.

A majority would thus have four alliances in the new parliament: Black-Yellow-Green, a coalition of CDU/CSU, SPD and FDP, of Greens, SPD and FDP and an alliance of Greens, SPD and Left.

Election polls are generally always full of uncertainty. The declining party ties and increasingly shorter voting decisions, among other things, make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weigh the collected data. The institute gives a statistical margin of error of 2.5 percentage points. In principle, surveys only reflect opinions at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the outcome of the election.

In a poll by the opinion polling institute Insa a few days ago, the Union won 25.5 percent of the vote, while the Greens and the SPD got 17.5 percent.