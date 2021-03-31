Formulation Additives Market Skyrocketing USD 27.86 billion by 2028 with BASF (Germany), Eastman (US), Evonik (Germany), BYK Additives (Germany), Dow (US), Cabot (US), Allnex (Germany), Münzing (Germany), Arkema (France), Honeywell (US), and Momentive (US)

The Formulation Additives Market is estimated at USD 20.62 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 27.86 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of +6% during the forecast period.

Formulation Additives Market research now available at Report Consultant encompasses an exhaustive Study of this business space with regards to pivotal industry drivers, market share analysis, and the latest trends characterizing the Formulation Additives industry landscape. This report also covers details of market size, growth spectrum, and the competitive scenario of Formulation Additives market in the forecast timeline.

Top players of Formulation Additives Market:-

BASF (Germany), Eastman (US), Evonik (Germany), BYK Additives (Germany), Dow (US), Cabot (US), Allnex (Germany), Münzing (Germany), Arkema (France), Honeywell (US), and Momentive (US)

Formulation Additives Market Type Outlook:

Defoamers

Rheology modifiers

Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Others

Formulation Additives Market End Use Outlook:

Construction

Industrial & Oil & Gas

Transportation

Furniture & Flooring

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Others

